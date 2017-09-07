Red Sox Notes: David Price Set To Take Another Important Step In Recovery

David Price’s comeback attempt continues to move forward.

The left-hander, who’s been on the disabled list twice this season due to elbow issues, has been showing encouraging signs for the Boston Red Sox, setting up the opportunity for him to face hitters prior to Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The last week, he’s gotten on the mound three times and has maintained the stuff,” manager John Farrell said, via the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato. “That’s what’s most encouraging. For the first one in New York to the two here, they’ve been very strong, very positive, now that he’s thrown his secondary pitches with good intensity, all positive trend.”

Price didn’t start for the Sox until May 29 due to his injured elbow, and he hasn’t pitched since July 22 following a second trip to the DL due to more elbow issues. So, while this scheduled throwing session Saturday is a positive step for him, the Red Sox are waiting to see how things go.

“When you start to incorporate the up and down and maybe a little bit more intensity, just by the sheer fact that the hitters will be swinging the bat, there’s a competitive element that starts to kick in,” Farrell added, per Mastrodonato. “We’ll see how he responds.”

And according to Farrell’s eye test, Price’s velocity is “very close” to its normal speed.

Let’s take a look at a few more notes from the Red Sox’s 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

— The New York Yankees’ matchup with the Baltimore Orioles was rained out, which leaves the Sox with a four-game lead in the American League East.

— Doug Fister continued to impress, as he allowed only one earned run on four hits over seven innings Wednesday. With the win, he’s now 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 27 strikeouts in his last four starts.

— The Sox now are 12-4 against the Jays this season.

— Boston’s bullpen hasn’t allowed a run in 15 innings, thanks in large part due to Tuesday night’s 19-inning marathon.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images