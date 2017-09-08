Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Starts, Eduardo Nunez Sits

The Boston Red Sox open up a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Boston will give the ball to Drew Pomeranz, who will be looking to notch his 15th win of the season. The left-hander was less-than-stellar in his last outing against the New York Yankees, tossing 5 1/3 innings in which he allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks. Pomeranz has had moderate struggles against the Rays this season, as he’s only logged one win in three starts against Tampa Bay in 2017.

The Rays will counter with Chris Archer, who had a rather obscure outing in his last start. The right-hander was pulled after just eight pitches against the Chicago White Sox after allowing back-to-back home runs to lead off the game. Archer had his pitching arm examined following the brief start, which revealed no structural damage. While Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Monday it was a “long shot” for Archer to make his next scheduled start, the 28-year-old will toe the rubber in the series opener against Boston.

As for the Red Sox’s lineup, Eduardo Nunez will have the night off as he deals with back spasms. Dustin Pedroia will bat in the leadoff spot and play his usual second base. Christian Vaquez will do the catching for Pomeranz and bat eighth.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game.

RED SOX (79-61)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (14-5, 3.36 ERA)

RAYS (70-71)

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Lucas Duda, DH

Evan Longoria, 3B

Logan Morrison, 1B

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Corey Dickerson, LF

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Brad Miller, 2B

Jesus Sucre, C

Chris Archer, RHP (9-8, 3.76 ERA)

