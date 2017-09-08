Stephon Gilmore’s Ex-Bills Teammate Chirps Him Over Tyreek Hill TD

One of the lasting images from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 42-27 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday was Pats cornerback Stephon Gilmore getting burned by Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

And one of Gilmore’s former teammates loved it.

Gilmore, who left the Buffalo Bills to sign with the Patriots last offseason, drew the ire of “Bills Mafia” back in July after he tweeted “My people finally going to get to see me play on TV.” Well, shortly after Thursday’s game concluded, Bills defensive tackle Jerel Worth made sure to let Gillmore know he was watching.

At least we got to see my dawg Gilmore on tv tho 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 — Jerel Worthy (@I_AM_Worthy99) September 8, 2017

Solid burn by Worthy.

However, while Gilmore certainly looked like the guilty party on Hill’s 75-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, the case can be made that Patriots safety Devin McCourty was the player who actually blew the coverage.

In any event, there are few — if any — Patriots who looked good on TV in the season opener.

