Red Sox Vs. Reds Lineup: Mookie Betts, Dustin Pedroia Back After Days Off

The Boston Red Sox will play the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in their final road game of the regular season, and two of the team’s best players are back on the field.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia and right fielder Mookie Betts both sat out Boston’s 5-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday with a sore knee and sore foot, respectively. But both players are back in the lineup as the Sox look for their sixth consecutive victory.

Doug Fister will get the start at the Great American Ballpark on Sunday, as he looks to make his case for earning a spot in the postseason rotation. But he’s got his work cut out for him, as Eduardo Rodriguez’s impressive performance Saturday raised the bar for starers hoping to make the cut.

Here are both teams’ lineups for Sunday’s game:

RED SOX (90-64)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Doug Fister, RHP (5-8, 4.89 ERA)

REDS (66-80)

Billy Hamilton, CF

Zack Cozart, SS

Joey Votto, 1B

Scooter Gennett, 2B

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Scott Schebler, RF

Adam Duvall, LF

Tucker Barnhart, C

Jackson Stephens, RHP (2-0, 4.80 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images