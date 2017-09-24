Seahawks Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Seattle Seahawks’ offense has gotten off to a rough start this season, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier this weekend.

While Seattle’s defense still looks like the elite squad it has been over the past few seasons, the team only has 21 combined points through two games. That could spell trouble against the Titans, who are coming off a blowout win against the Jacksonville Jaguars one week after they fell in a competitive contest against the Oakland Raiders.

Here’s how you can watch Seahawks-Titans online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images