Red Sox Vs. Reds Lineup: Mookie Betts Scratched After Fouling Ball Off Foot

The Boston Red Sox had to make a last-minute schedule adjustment before they try to extend their win streak to five against the Cincinnati Reds.

Mookie Betts was scratched from the Red Sox’s original lineup Saturday after fouling a ball off his foot in Friday’s 5-4 win in Cincinnati. Chris Young will take his spot in right field and bat seventh as a result. Dustin Pedroia also is out with an injury, as his knee was acting up after Friday’s game, per Tim Britton of the Providence Journal. Brock Holt will play second base and bat second in his stead, and Pedroia is expected to back Sunday.

Eduardo Rodriguez will start Saturday, and he’ll be looking to keep his September success going. The left-hander is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA in three starts this month and hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a game. Rodriguez also is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA in eight inter-league starts in his career and is 1-0 with a 3.45 ERA in five starts against the National League Central.

Here are both teams’ lineups for Saturday’s game.

RED SOX (89-64)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Chris Young, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (5-6, 4.15 ERA)

REDS (66-88)

Phillip Ervin, CF

Zack Cozart, SS

Joey Votto, 1B

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Scooter Gennett, 2B

Scott Schebler, RF

Adam Duvall, LF

Tucker Barnhart, C

Robert Stephenson, RHP (5-5, 5.01 ERA)

