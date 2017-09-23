LeBron James Calls Donald Trump A ‘Bum’ After He Uninvites Steph Curry

We’re not sure what President Donald Trump thought would happen when he disinvited Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry from the team’s White House visit, but so far, he’s gotten an earful from NBA Twitter.
While Curry likely isn’t too bothered by the slight — he said he wasn’t going before Trump took his invitation away Saturday — his teammates and fellow NBA athletes still tweeted their support. And a tweet from Curry’s rival LeBron James in particular got a lot of people riled up, as the Cleveland Cavaliers star called the president a bum.
James wasn’t the only NBA player to stand up for Curry, though.
Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, who’s also the president of the NBA Players’ Association, chimed in, too.
(Warning: Paul repeats a profane phrase Trump used Friday at an Alabama rally about NFL players who protest.)
And Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown was a fan of James’ tweet.
There are plenty of people who’d like these athletes to “stick to sports,” but now that Trump has inserted himself into the conversation, that likely won’t be happening any time soon.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP