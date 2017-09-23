LeBron James Calls Donald Trump A ‘Bum’ After He Uninvites Steph Curry

We’re not sure what President Donald Trump thought would happen when he disinvited Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry from the team’s White House visit, but so far, he’s gotten an earful from NBA Twitter.

While Curry likely isn’t too bothered by the slight — he said he wasn’t going before Trump took his invitation away Saturday — his teammates and fellow NBA athletes still tweeted their support. And a tweet from Curry’s rival LeBron James in particular got a lot of people riled up, as the Cleveland Cavaliers star called the president a bum.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

James wasn’t the only NBA player to stand up for Curry, though.

Still wondering how this guy is running our country…. 🤔🤔🤔 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 23, 2017

How you gonna withdraw an invite that somebody already said they weren't attending? 🤔🤡 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 23, 2017

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, who’s also the president of the NBA Players’ Association, chimed in, too.

(Warning: Paul repeats a profane phrase Trump used Friday at an Alabama rally about NFL players who protest.)

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

And I doubt he's man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face… — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

And Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown was a fan of James’ tweet.

There are plenty of people who’d like these athletes to “stick to sports,” but now that Trump has inserted himself into the conversation, that likely won’t be happening any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images