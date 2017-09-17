Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Pitching In Uncharted Territory As Big Leaguer

Eduardo Rodriguez has set a pair of encouraging career highs this season.

Entering Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, The Boston Red Sox pitcher has pitched more innings (122.1) and thrown more pitches (2,190) than in his previous two seasons as a big leaguer.

While that ultimately is a good thing, it also means the Red Sox must monitor him more closely as the season winds down.

For more on Rodriguez’s increased work load, check out the above video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images