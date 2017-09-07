Roger Goodell, Pete Carroll Stand Behind Michael Bennett After Las Vegas Incident

The situation with Michael Bennett being detained by Las Vegas police after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight still is being investigated, but the Seattle Seahawks defensive end has his employers’ support in the meantime.

Bennett posted a letter on Twitter on Wednesday detailing the night of Aug. 26, when he was detained by Las Vegas police after shots reportedly were fired in a crowded area after the boxing match. Bennett alleged cops put a gun to his head and used excessive force for “simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

And NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear Wednesday that the league backs Bennett’s statements.

“Michael Bennett represents the best of the NFL — a leader on his team and in his community,” Goodell said in a statement. “Our foremost concern is the welfare of Michael and his family. While we understand the Las Vegas police department will address this later (Wednesday) evening, the issues Michael has been raising deserve serious attention from all of our leaders in every community. We will support Michael and all NFL players in promoting mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they loyally serve and fair and equal treatment under the law.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tweeted a statement of support for Bennett, too, pointing out the inequalities that people of color face with regards to police force.

May this incident inspire all of us to respond with compassion and courage pic.twitter.com/vtsaB8BWi5 — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) September 6, 2017

Las Vegas police say they have at least 126 pieces of video evidence to review to try to determine what took place during Bennett’s detention.

Bennett and the Seahawks will open their season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

