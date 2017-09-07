Ex-NBA Coach Jeff Van Gundy Issues Bleak Prophecy For Warriors’ NBA Rivals

Jeff Van Gundy has bad news for the NBA: The Golden States Warriors’ reign atop the NBA will last into eternity.

The former NBA head coach-turned ESPN basketball analyst predicted Tuesday during his appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio the Warriors will win at least the next two championships because of their stacked roster. Hear Van Gundy’s grim forecast below.

▶️ "The @warriors are going to win forever" – Jeff Van Gundy on The Starting Lineup with @FisolaNYDN & @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/y4Y2KAFhQE — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 5, 2017

“With the way the Warriors are, unless you’re trading that pick for — give me a name — Paul George, you’re still not better than the Warriors,” Van Gundy said. “The Warriors are gonna win forever .. this season is over. We’re gonna play it out, and the Warriors are gonna win. And then the next year it’s gonna be the same thing.”

The Warriors’ entire starting lineup will return to defend their NBA title, as will key bench players Andre Igoudala, Shaun Livingston and JaVale McGee. Van Gundy believes the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and other potential contenders will remain in the Warriors’ dust as they pursue NBA glory in the near future.

