Royals’ Alex Gordon Blasts MLB’s Record-Setting 5,694th Home Run Of 2017

The 2017 Major League Baseball season has been rife with drama, intrigue and, of course, home runs.

Entering Tuesday, the league was on pace to break the single-season record for most home runs in a year. And after 16 round-trippers were blasted Tuesday, Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon put 2017 into the record books by hitting the 5,694th home run of the campaign.

A new record for most homers hit in a season – EVER. Alex Gordon hits @MLB’s 5,694th long ball of 2017. pic.twitter.com/JQDNKZ202I — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2017

Gordon entered Tuesday with a .307 slugging percentage, the lowest in MLB among those qualified for the batting title.

The record-setting blast broke the mark that was set in 2000 at the height of the steroid era. According to the Associated Press, there are projected to be 6,139 home runs in 2017, which is a 47 percent increase from 2014.

