Watch Lonzo Ball Celebrate Ridiculous Dunk With Outrageous Dance

Lonzo Ball will be one of the main attractions of the 2017-18 NBA campaign.

And while a majority of his highlights likely will be centered around his creative passing ability, the Los Angles Lakers rookie point guard reminded everyone he can throw down a ridiculous dunk every once in a while.

Ball posted a video to his Instagram story early Tuesday morning that shows him put down an insane windmill dunk in a polo shirt.

And after he completes the vicious dunk, Ball busts out what might be the goofiest dance we’ve seen in a while.

Take a look.

lonzo is out here dunking in a polo… and that dance at the end!!! 😂 (📹: zo / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/E0zwRua8fw — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) September 19, 2017

Personally, we can’t wait for more #PoloZo.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images