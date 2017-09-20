NBA

Watch Lonzo Ball Celebrate Ridiculous Dunk With Outrageous Dance

by on Tue, Sep 19, 2017 at 9:38PM
Lonzo Ball will be one of the main attractions of the 2017-18 NBA campaign.

And while a majority of his highlights likely will be centered around his creative passing ability, the Los Angles Lakers rookie point guard reminded everyone he can throw down a ridiculous dunk every once in a while.

Ball posted a video to his Instagram story early Tuesday morning that shows him put down an insane windmill dunk in a polo shirt.

And after he completes the vicious dunk, Ball busts out what might be the goofiest dance we’ve seen in a while.

Take a look.

Personally, we can’t wait for more #PoloZo.

