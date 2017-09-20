Red Sox Wrap: Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Win In 11 Innings Vs. Orioles

It was a perfect night for a pitchers’ duel at Camden Yards.

The Boston Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz and Baltimore Orioles’ Kevin Gausman both pitched terrific games for their respective teams. But neither factored in the decision, as the game was scoreless until Jackie Bradley Jr. scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 11th inning to lift Boston to a 1-0 victory.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 87-64, while the Orioles fall to 73-79.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Pitching.

With the way the starters threw in this one, was there any doubt?

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

JBJ scored the only run of the game.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz showed his value once again Tuesday night.

The left-hander only allowed five hits while walking two with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 scoreless innings. The only problem for him was his opponent was equally as impressive.

There were a few close calls, though.

Manny Machado attempted to score with two outs in the third on a Jonathan Schoop single, but Andrew Benintendi threw him out at home.

Just another reminder of what your favorite OF can do: pic.twitter.com/ycE2nQxpR9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 20, 2017

Then in the fifth inning, Chis Davis hit a line drive that appeared destined to just make it over the right-center field fence, but Bradley made a nice catch to rob him of a potential home run.

And following an Adam Jones stolen base, the Orioles had runners at first and third with two outs in the sixth, but Mark Trumbo struck out.

But the important thing for Pomeranz and the Red Sox is that none of those situations produced runs.

— Carson Smith returned the mound one night after earning the save, and got two strikeouts to end the frame.

— Addison Reed pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.

— Craig Kimbrel kept the game scoreless in the ninth.

— Joe Kelly struck out the side in the 10th. He eventually got the win.

— Matt Barnes earned the save in the 11th.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— There wasn’t much to report when it came to the Red Sox’s offense on Tuesday until the 11th inning. Brock Holt led off the frame with a single, and Boston eventually loaded the bases on back-to-back walks to Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts. Bradley, who reached base via forceout, later scored on a Brad Brach wild pitch.

— Xander Bogaerts, Sam Travis and Benintendi also had one hit apiece, while Rafael Devers had two hits.

TWEET OF THE DAY

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will finish their three-game series in Baltimore on Wednesday night. Left-handed ace Chris Sale is scheduled to toe the rubber for the Sox opposite Orioles left-hander Wade Miley. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

