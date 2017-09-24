Saints Vs. Panthers: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.com.

New Orleans Saints at (-6) Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Mike: Panthers. There are a whole host of trends going in the Saints’ favor (they’re 6-1 ATS in their last seven games on grass; who knew?), but that defense is just so bad, as Tom Brady and some running backs proved last week. I think this is a breakout game for Christian McCaffrey.

Ricky: Panthers. Normally, I’d be concerned about the Panthers’ ability to move the football in their first game after placing Greg Olsen on injured reserve. But I’m pretty sure Wayne Newton, never mind Cam Newton, could slice and dice this Saints defense.

Andre: Saints. Sam Bradford and Brady each had remarkable games against the Saints defense and Newton shouldn’t have problem slinging the ball around either. But Drew Brees has been getting protection this year (only two sacks) and he’ll have time to throw against an aging Panthers defense. The Panthers haven’t given up a touchdown but they’ve gone up against Brian Hoyer and Tyrod Taylor. Brees will keep this within six.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images