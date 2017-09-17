Stephen A. Smith Absolutely Destroys Judge Over Canelo Vs. GGG Score

Stephen A. Smith said what a lot of other people said after Saturday’s epic showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. Only this is Stephen A. Smith we’re talking about, so he expressed himself in a much louder and much more animated way than most folks.

Smith appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” shortly after Canelo vs. GGG ended in a draw. And while the polarizing pundit didn’t have much issue with the overall result, he did have a huge problem with judge Adalaide Byrd scoring the fight 118-110 in favor of Canelo.

Watch Smith’s boisterous rant below.

Smith isn’t alone in believing that GGG actually won the fight, as many others expressed the same opinion on social media in the immediate aftermath of the bout. However, most fans probably agree that Byrd’s scorecard is highly questionable, even if no one’s quite as frustrated as Stephen A.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab