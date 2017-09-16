Tennessee Vs. Florida Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

It’s only Week 3 of the college football season, but one matchup could heat up the SEC.
Tennessee and Florida meet at the Gators’ home in Gainesville on Saturday, one week after Florida was forced to cancel its Week 2 game against Northern Colorado because of Hurricane Irma. And the Gators certainly will have a fire under them against a 2-0 Volunteers team, as they sit last in the SEC East at 0-1.
The Vols are ranked No. 23, while Florida is right behind them at No. 24. Needless to say, there’s a good chance Saturday’s game will be an intense one.
Here’s how you can watch.
When: Saturday, Sept. 16, at 3:30 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS Sports
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP