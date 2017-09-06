This Protective Film Heals Car Scratches Using Witchcraft (Sort Of)

Nobody likes getting scratches on their car, but protecting your paint can be a bit of a catch 22. Car bras technically protect your bodywork, but in doing so, they also hide it.

Thankfully, there is another option that doesn’t make your ride look hideous: protective films. These wraps protect your paint, but are clear, so your car looks the way it was intended to.

What’s more, protective films apparently can heal themselves if they get scratched. In Engineering Explained’s latest video, Jason Fenske shows that one brand’s wrap eliminates any visible scratches, and all you need to do is apply heat to it.

It’s hard to blame Fenske for being unnerved about taking a steel brush to the hood of his own Subaru, but the second demonstration on a piece sheet metal was something to behold. In that situation he didn’t hold back at all, and the gouges still vanished once he aimed a heat gun at them.

We don’t recommend intentionally defacing your own vehicle if you get protective film, but it’s still cool to know that you could.