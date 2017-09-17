Tom Brady Brings Back ‘TB Times’ After Patriots’ Victory Over Saints

Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

The New England Patriots bounced back from their disappointing Week 1 defeat in a big way, as they thrashed the New Orleans Saints 36-20 on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

As has become customary after Patriots’ wins, Tom Brady took to his Instagram page to showcase the latest edition of the “TB Times.” And considering the victory came over the Saints, Brady added a little Bayou flavor to the cover page.

The Patriots quarterback certainly had his way with the Saints’ porous defense in Week 2. Brady completed 30 of his 39 pass attempts for 447 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

