Tom Brady Is All Sorts Of Fired Up For Patriots’ Regular-Season Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s a lot going on at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, and Tom Brady is absolutely jacked up for it.

The New England Patriots will kick off the 2017 NFL season with a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. But before the opening whistle sounds, the Patriots will celebrate their thrilling Super Bowl LI win with a pregame ceremony during which the franchise’s fifth championship banner is unveiled.

So, all things considered, it comes as no surprise that TB12 was fired up as he emerged from the tunnel and trotted down the sidelines. As it tradition, the Patriots quarterback came out to Jay Z’s “Public Service Announcement” and greeted fans behind the end zone with a scream and an emphatic fist pump.

Check it out below.

There certainly won’t be a shortage of excitement or energy on the Patriots’ sideline for the regular-season opener.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images