Tony Romo Draws Rave Reviews In NFL Broadcasting Debut In CBS Booth

Tony Romo apparently passed his first broadcasting test with flying colors.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who retired last offseason and joined CBS’ NFL broadcast, was in the booth for Sunday’s game between the Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans. Although it was his first time calling an NFL game, Romo sounded like he’d been doing it for years — and viewers loved it.
One of the biggest takeaways from Romo’s debut was his penchant for calling plays before they happened.
But it wasn’t just his predictive abilities that impressed, as Romo drew rave reviews for his all-around performance.
Can’t do much better than that.
Yes, it’s just one game, but it sure looks like Romo made an excellent career choice.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
