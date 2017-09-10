Tony Romo Draws Rave Reviews In NFL Broadcasting Debut In CBS Booth

Tony Romo apparently passed his first broadcasting test with flying colors.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who retired last offseason and joined CBS’ NFL broadcast, was in the booth for Sunday’s game between the Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans. Although it was his first time calling an NFL game, Romo sounded like he’d been doing it for years — and viewers loved it.

One of the biggest takeaways from Romo’s debut was his penchant for calling plays before they happened.

"I've got $5 this is a run to the left." Romo already creating a broadcasting legacy betting on plays before they happen…and being right. pic.twitter.com/PWRf754qBM — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) September 10, 2017

But it wasn’t just his predictive abilities that impressed, as Romo drew rave reviews for his all-around performance.

As I thought, @tonyromo is excellent in the booth. Energetic, knowledgeable, concise, likeable. And will only get better. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 10, 2017

Can't ever remember gaining as much strategic insight from announcers as I have from Romo in just over one quarter. https://t.co/jZUxYjHcqi — Dan Turner (@dtsturner) September 10, 2017

Tony Romo calling out safety blitzes before the snap and pointing out that the Raiders ran on third down to go for it on fourth down. 😍 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 10, 2017

Romo has perfectly predicted 2 of the last 3 plays by Titans… Damn. — Jonathan Deutsch (@wibwJonathan) September 10, 2017

Romo has already passed Dan’s test of “tell us something we don’t already know” several times. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) September 10, 2017

Tony Romo correctly identified pre-snap which Titans DB Derek Carr was keying on. I like that kind of insight. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 10, 2017

Tony Romo is calling out the play and defense before the QB even sees it. Are you kidding me? https://t.co/2mbRBNl4oU — Chris (@ChrisJNFL) September 10, 2017

Very impressed by Romo as analyst. Not at all surprised. He has soft voice so needs to project when crowd gets loud but he'll figure it out — Chuck Cooperstein (@coopmavs) September 10, 2017

Can’t do much better than that.

Yes, it’s just one game, but it sure looks like Romo made an excellent career choice.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images