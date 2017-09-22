Watch Crazy Steelers Fan Try To Fight Everyone At Browns’ Stadium

It takes guts to wear a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey to FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns. It takes stupidity to then call out everyone in sight.

One pumped-up Steelers fan bit off more than he could chew recently when he went nuts and picked a fight with basically everyone in his section during Pittsburgh’s Week 1 game in Cleveland. The result was a few punches to the head, a body slam in the aisle and, by the looks of it, an ejection from the stadium.

This Terrible Towel-waving lunatic should have known better than to act up in the presence of a guy wearing a Peyton Hillis jersey.