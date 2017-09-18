Watch Paige VanZant Bust Out ‘Worm’ Dance That’s Actually Not That Bad

Paige VanZant has moves.

VanZant, who will face Jessica Eye at UFC 216 on Oct. 7, still is managing to have fun despite training hard for her upcoming fight, evidenced by a recent Instagram post in which she attempted one of the world’s most electrifying dance moves: The Worm.

WORM CHALLENGE!!!! Who can worm like me 😝 A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzantufc) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

VanZant, of course, advanced to the finals in Season 22 of “Dancing with the Stars,” so we all knew she had skills. But busting out a fairly decent version of The Worm? That’s icing on the cake.

It’s fair to say VanZant would be the perfect wedding date.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images