Watch Parachuter Overshoot Field, Crash Into Wall At BYU-Wisconsin Game

Disaster nearly struck before Saturday’s college football game between BYU and Wisconsin.
Prior to kickoff, a group of United States Navy Seals performed parachute entrances, with the intention of landing on the 50-yard line. But one parachuter badly missed the mark, and wound up slamming into the wall behind the end zone.
Check out the scary scene in the video below:
And here’s a much closer shot of the crash:
Listen, the people who perform these stunts often make them look so easy that we take them for granted. But this moment proves just how dangerous the job really is.
The parachuter suffered no injuries during the incident, a BYU spokesperson told KTSU-FOX 13
Powered by WordPress.com VIP