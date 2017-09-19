Watch Raiders’ Derek Carr Star In Music Video Advertising For Bank

Derek Carr has been lighting up opposing defenses early in the 2017 NFL season. But that isn’t all he’s been doing.

The Oakland Raiders star quarterback teased a venture into the music industry back in August when he tweeted out a clip of a music video he was starring in.

But while Raiders fans might have been concerned that their franchise signal-caller would become distracted by a rap career, those fears were put to rest Tuesday when the full video hit the internet. And it turns out, Carr was starring in a commercial for Educational Employees Credit Union.

Check out Carr’s music video below.

Personally, we’re glad Carr is sticking to his day job on the gridiron.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images