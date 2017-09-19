Tony Stewart Doesn’t Think Danica Patrick Is Done Racing In NASCAR

Although Danica Patrick won’t return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018, the team’s co-owner Tony Stewart still expects her to be in NASCAR.

Stewart, while appearing on “The Dan Patrick Show,” said that he doesn’t know what the sole female Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racer’s plans are for next season, but he doesn’t think Patrick will hang up her helmet yet, according to NASCAR.com.

The 46-year-old former owner-driver, who was teammates with Patrick from 2013 to 2016, claims that, although her professional life extend beyond racing, she still has unfinished business in the sport.

“She has so much stuff going on. She reminds me a lot of me,” Stewart said. “She’s got wineries, she’s got her yoga stuff, she’s got a clothing line she’s working on. But I don’t see her leaving the sport. She’s that driven and that competitive. She still wants to win.”

In a recent statement about her departure from SHR, Patrick said “I have the utmost faith in myself and those around me, and feel confident about my future” — though she didn’t specify whether that future was in motorsport.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images