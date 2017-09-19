Why Kyrie Irving Didn’t Rip LeBron James, According To Stephen A. Smith

Kyrie Irving didn’t divulge much Monday while appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” despite being asked several times about his relationship with LeBron James and his decision to demand a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this offseason.

Instead, the Boston Celtics point guard turned to philosophical wording, explaining that he wanted to be somewhere where he’ll be happy and where he’ll be pushed to reach his ceiling as an NBA player.

The interview, while somewhat entertaining, left much to be desired, especially for those who thought Irving might use the national TV appearance as an opportunity to rip James and make clear once and for all that he no longer wanted to play in the shadow of the best basketball player on the planet. There never was going to be any hostility, though, because, as “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith explained after the interview, Irving is very calculated in how he approaches such situations.

Check out the video below to hear from Smith, who explains why he believes Irving chose not to put James on blast.

