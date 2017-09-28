Wounded Soldier Rips Donald Trump For Using Him Vs. NFL Protestors

John Jones undeniably is a man, not a political prop.

The retired U.S. Marines staff sargent rebuked Donald Trump on Thursday for using his photo in his ongoing dispute over NFL players protesting police brutality and racial injustice during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Jones, who lost both his legs in 2005 combat in Iraq, told Buzzfeed’s Vera Bergengruen he doesn’t like the president using him, or other veterans, to score political points, as Trump did Sunday by re-tweeting this image.

I wonder what this BRAVE American would give to stand on his OWN two legs just ONCE MORE for our #Anthem? #MAGA #NFL pic.twitter.com/3AVqnAlu3F — DONNA WARREN 🇺🇸 (@DonnaWR8) September 24, 2017

“Just stop with this sycophantic bulls–t and actually do something to support us,” Jones said. “I would want Trump to tweet about that, instead of fueling the fire with the people making 10 million to score a freaking touchdown. And for people (seeing the photo) to say, ‘Look, he’s still standing for this country, and getting veterans good jobs.’

“The president’s got to unify the country, that’s his job, but do it in a different manner and don’t use veterans for it unless you’re going to put them on the national stage and say, ‘Hey, let’s work on more important things than NFL overpaid pansies.’”

Jones notes he personally stands for the anthem but respects others’ right to free speech.

“I’ve got my own views about this, but that’s why I put the uniform on, so people can do whatever they want in a lawful, peaceful manner,” he said.

Spoken like an American who was born with, earned and defended the right to speak well for himself.

Thumbnail photo via Jenna Watson/Indianapolis Star/USA TODAY NETWORK