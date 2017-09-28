Patriots Will Be Unified During National Anthem Before Week 4 Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Danny Amendola said Wednesday that his understanding is the entire New England Patriots team will stand during the national anthem prior to their Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Safety Devin McCourty wouldn’t confirm that while meeting with the media Thursday, but he would say the Patriots will be united in their message and all do the same thing Sunday during the anthem.

“I think the good thing for us as a team was players-wise, we wanted to meet and we wanted to be united as players,” McCourty said. “I think that is the key thing, and I think that’s what we’ve done. We’ve met as players, and we decide what we’re going to do. That’s the beauty of this game is us as players, when we have issues that we want, then it’s up to us. We decided as players what we’re going to do moving forward. We’re going to try to stick to that.”

That means the Patriots’ organization and coaching staff is giving them the freedom to choose what they do.

“I think it’s nice to have that freedom just as Americans,” McCourty said. “I think that’s the key thing is we’re all citizens of the United States, so I think that is the key, the blessing that we have of living in America.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images