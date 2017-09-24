Yankees’ C.C. Sabathia ‘Never’ Would Visit Donald Trump’s White House

If the New York Yankees go on to win the 2017 World Series, you reportedly can forget about one player visiting the White House.

Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia on Saturday became the latest professional athlete to respond to President Donald Trump, who uninvited Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry from visiting the White House.

“Never,” Sabathia told the New YorkDaily News when asked if he’d visit the White House. “I just don’t believe in anything that is Trump. So there wouldn’t be any reason for me to go at all.”

The president also has received backlash for comments he made during a rally in Alabama on Friday, when he ripped NFL players who protest the national anthem. And Sabathia, for one, seems unimpressed by all of it.

“I just think it’s stupid,” Sabathia said. “I just think it’s dumb that he’s addressing players and stuff that he shouldn’t be.

“But it is what it is, and that’s the country we live in these days.”

That it is, C.C., that it is.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images