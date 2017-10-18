Ezekiel Elliott Granted Temporary Restraining Order, Eligible To Play Sunday

Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension has been put on hold once again.

The Dallas Cowboys running back was granted a temporary restraining order by a federal judge in New York on Tuesday, allowing the second-year star to suit up this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The judge’s ruling to temporarily block the suspension comes just five days after a federal appeals court overturned a Texas court’s preliminary injunction which allowed Elliott to stay on the field. Representatives of the NFL are scheduled to appear before judge Katherine Pok Failla by Oct. 30 “to argue why the suspension should not be blocked until courts in New York and Texas can rule on challenges the players’ union brought against the suspension,” per the Associated Press.

Elliott initially was suspended six games by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident with his former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images