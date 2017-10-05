ACC Football Odds: Miami Slight Favorites Over Florida State In Rivalry Game

The Miami Hurricanes will be searching for their first win over Florida State in eight years this weekend when they visit the Seminoles as 3-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Miami has stormed out of the gate this season, recording three straight wins by double-digit margins, but rides a seven-game straight-up losing streak against Flordia State into Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Hurricanes’ current slide against Florida State includes a trio of SU losses in Tallahassee, where they have been pegged as betting underdogs in each of their past five visits, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.
Miami has kept things close against the Seminoles, with its past three meetings being settled by a combined 10 points. Hurricanes supporters also have cashed in regularly at the sportsbooks, with Miami covering in three of its past four overall dates with the Seminoles, and in eight of its past 10 trips to Doak Campbell Stadium.
With SU wins in eight straight contests while going 7-1 against the spread, Miami has climbed to No. 13 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings. The Hurricanes’ offense is averaging over 41 points per game this season, but that has not been enough to move their national championship odds, which continue to lag at +4000.
The Seminoles return home following their first win of the season, a 26-19 victory over Wake Forest as 7-point road chalk, but have much work to do to return to the national rankings, where they were pegged at No. 3 to start the season before opening with SU losses to Alabama and North Carolina State.
Earlier Saturday, the Demon Deacons look to rebound from their first SU loss of the season as they take on No. 2 Clemson as 21.5-point road underdogs.
Wake Forest outclassed weaker opponents in four straight wins to open the campaign but has dropped three straight to Atlantic Coast Conference rivals, including last November’s 35-13 loss to Clemson. The Demon Deacons covered as 24-point home underdogs in that contest, however, and are a solid 5-1 ATS in their past six conference matchups.
The Tigers extended their SU win streak to 10 games with last week’s 31-17 win at Virginia Tech as 7-point chalk to improve their national championship odds to +375.
In other ACC college football betting action, North Carolina tries to end a five-game SU home slide as it welcomes No. 21 Notre Dame to town as 14-point underdogs. The No. 16 Hokies visit Boston College as 16.5-point chalk, while the Duke Blue Devils visit Virginia as a 2.5-point underdog.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP