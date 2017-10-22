Bears’ Eddie Jackson Makes NFL History With Two 75-Yard Defensive TDs

It didn’t take long for Eddie Jackson to make NFL history Sunday.

The Chicago Bears safety scored two touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers, both of which were for 75-plus yards. Here’s the first TD, which came on a first-quarter fumble recovery:

Eddie Jackson with a Fumble Recovery and Touchdown #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/95pBI2rY0Z — Alabama DieHards (@AlabamaDieHards) October 22, 2017

And here’s the second, which came on an interception in the second quarter:

Eddie Jackson has now returned a Fumble and INT for a Touchdown today #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/xxOK5fIKDB — Alabama DieHards (@AlabamaDieHards) October 22, 2017

Impressive.

Here’s how rare Jackson’s accomplishment was:

Eddie Jackson is the 1st player in @NFLhistory with multiple 75+ yard defensive TDs (FR-TD or INT-TD) in the same game pic.twitter.com/asuUBRvNmo — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) October 22, 2017

As unlikely as Jackson’s two scores were, the fact he was the player to make them perhaps was even more improbable.

Jackson suffered a season-ending injury last season at Alabama, something that contributed to him sliding to the fourth round in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Bears surely are glad they didn’t give up on the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-native.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images