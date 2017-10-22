Joe Thomas’ Mind-Boggling Consecutive Snap Streak Sadly Comes To An End

One of the most impressive streaks in all of sports has come to an end.

The Cleveland Browns drafted offensive tackle Joe Thomas with the third pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s been on the field for every single offensive play the team has run. But during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Thomas suffered a reported triceps injury injury, forcing him to miss the first play of his 11-year career.

A sight you thought you'd never see.

Joe Thomas who has NEVER missed a snap in his 11-year career went down and is out of the game. pic.twitter.com/V0FEAc6u3H — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 22, 2017

The Browns wasted little time honoring Thomas’ incredible accomplishment.

10,363 consecutive offensive plays. What an incredible streak for Joe Thomas. pic.twitter.com/IVwRN9zcWj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2017

Seeing Thomas leave a game for the first time was a tough sight for many.

Seeing Joe Thomas hurt should make every NFL fan sick. — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) October 22, 2017

Joe Thomas' consecutive snap streak ends at 10,363. Spanned 11 seasons, 167 games. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 22, 2017

While you never want to see this happen to anyone, it’s especially difficult seeing Thomas goes down, as he’s generally regarded as one of the nicest guys in the NFL.

Hopefully the 11-time Pro-Bowler is able to start a new streak sooner rather than later.

