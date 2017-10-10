Bears Run Amazing 2-Point Conversion Play Vs. Vikings With Maximum Trickery

The Chicago Bears offensive coaches have vivid imaginations.

What else can we conclude from the spectacular two-point conversion Chicago scored Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 5 game? Chicago trailed by two early in the fourth quarter when the Bears ran the trickiest of plays, which resulted in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who made his NFL debut, triumphantly running into the end zone unscathed.

For the record, Trubisky handed the ball to running back Jordan Howard, who immediately gave it to tight end Zach Miller, who pitched it back to Trubisky. That’s how to bring a play full circle.

Credit goes to Chicago offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, his colleagues and, of course, the Bears on the field who executed the play.

That wasn’t the Bears only trickeration Monday night. They also scored earlier on a successful fake punt from midfield.

Fake Punt TD by the Bears pic.twitter.com/FLM5HRQp1Y — Eric Elizondo (@EricElizondo8) October 10, 2017

However, the trick plays didn’t provide the Bears with enough momentum to top the Vikings, who ultimately won 20-17 on Kai Forbath’s late field goals.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images