Giants’ Brandon Marshall To Have Season-Ending Ankle Surgery; Retirement Next?

Did Brandon Marshall just play in his final NFL game?

We know, at least, the New York Giants wide receiver played in his final contest of 2017. Marshall announced Tuesday night on Instagram that he will undergo season-ending surgery on the ankle he injured in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

As Marshall mentioned, the injury brings an end to his 12th NFL season, in which he caught 18 passes for just 154 yards through five games. And at least for now, the 33-year-old doesn’t appear to be looking forward to a 13th season — much of Marshall’s Instagram message focused on what the game has meant to him, and how he “finally became the man (he) was (supposed) to be.”

Marshall also has plenty going on off the field — he regularly appeared as a panelist on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” show until this season, and there’s a good chance he pursues a career in broadcasting after hanging them up.

Of course, this is all just speculation: Marshall is under contract through 2018 and is set to make $5 million next season, so he could give it one more go-round alongside Odell Beckham Jr. — who also is lost for the season — in New York.

He’ll have plenty of time to ponder retirement between now and then, though.

