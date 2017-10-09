Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Avs Lines

[nesn_embed service=springboard src=”//cms.springboardplatform.com/embed_iframe/899/video/1722369/nesn095/nesn.com/10″
The Boston Bruins didn’t have to wait long to get Torey Krug back into the mix.
The young Bruins defenseman missed most of the preseason and Boston’s season opener after fracturing his jaw in the team’s first exhibition game on Sept. 19.
But Krug is back in the lineup for the team’s second regular-season game as the B’s host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon at TD Garden.
Austin Czarnik, who missed the opener due to illness, also draws back into the lineup, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Monday morning. In corresponding moves, Noel Acciari (finger) and David Backes (illness) were placed on injured reserve, and Matt Grzelcyk was sent to Providence.
Patrice Bergeron, however, will miss another game after sitting out the season opener with a lower body injury. Cassidy said Bergeron will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip, but it’s still unclear when he’ll make his season debut.
Here are the projected lineups for Monday’s matinee.
BOSTON BRUINS (1-0-0, 2 points)
Brad Marchand — Ryan Spooner — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Anders Bjork
Matt Beleskey — Austin Czarnik — Frank Vatrano
Sean Kuraly — Riley Nash — Tim Schaller
Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo
Kevan Miller — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Adam McQuaid
Tuukka Rask
COLORADO AVALANCHE (1-1-0, 2 points)
Sven Andrighetto — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nail Yakupov — Matt Duchene — Alexander Kerfoot
Gabriel Landeskog — J.T. Compher — Colin Wilson
Carl Soderberg — Tyson Jost — Blake Comeau
Patrik Nemeth — Tyson Barrie
Nikita Zadorov — Erik Johnson
Chris Bigras — Anton Lindholm
Semyon Varlamov
Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
