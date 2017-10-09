Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Avs Lines

[nesn_embed service=springboard src=”//cms.springboardplatform.com/embed_iframe/899/video/1722369/nesn095/nesn.com/10″

The Boston Bruins didn’t have to wait long to get Torey Krug back into the mix.

The young Bruins defenseman missed most of the preseason and Boston’s season opener after fracturing his jaw in the team’s first exhibition game on Sept. 19.

But Krug is back in the lineup for the team’s second regular-season game as the B’s host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

Austin Czarnik, who missed the opener due to illness, also draws back into the lineup, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Monday morning. In corresponding moves, Noel Acciari (finger) and David Backes (illness) were placed on injured reserve, and Matt Grzelcyk was sent to Providence.

Patrice Bergeron, however, will miss another game after sitting out the season opener with a lower body injury. Cassidy said Bergeron will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip, but it’s still unclear when he’ll make his season debut.

Here are the projected lineups for Monday’s matinee.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-0-0, 2 points)

Brad Marchand — Ryan Spooner — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Anders Bjork

Matt Beleskey — Austin Czarnik — Frank Vatrano

Sean Kuraly — Riley Nash — Tim Schaller

Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo

Kevan Miller — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

COLORADO AVALANCHE (1-1-0, 2 points)

Sven Andrighetto — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Nail Yakupov — Matt Duchene — Alexander Kerfoot

Gabriel Landeskog — J.T. Compher — Colin Wilson

Carl Soderberg — Tyson Jost — Blake Comeau

Patrik Nemeth — Tyson Barrie

Nikita Zadorov — Erik Johnson

Chris Bigras — Anton Lindholm

Semyon Varlamov

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images