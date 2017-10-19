Colts QB Andrew Luck Might Not Return From Injury For 2017 NFL Season

The Indianapolis Colts don’t look like a team that could contend in the AFC this season even if franchise quarterback Andrew Luck returned from injury in the near future.

Therefore, it makes sense for the Colts to at least consider shutting Luck down and keeping him out until the 2018 campaign.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, speaking to reporters Wednesday, couldn’t guarantee Luck would play this season.

Chris Ballard cannot confirm that Andrew Luck will play in 2017. Has used the words "shut it down" regards to next few weeks. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 18, 2017

Luck doesn’t appear to be 100 percent healthy, either.

Colt GM CHris Ballard: Andrew Luck not at practice this week or rest of week. Soreness in shoulder. Cortisone shot. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 18, 2017

The Colts acquired New England Patriots third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett via trade before the season opener, and he’s played pretty well.

Indy only is one game out of first place in the lackluster AFC South division, but it still doesn’t make sense to bring Luck back and risk further injury on a team that isn’t a real threat for a deep playoff run.

