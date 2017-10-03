Derek Jeter Makes Three Promises As Marlins Owner In Players’ Tribune Letter

Miami Marlins fans now know what to expect from Derek Jeter.

The Marlins owner outlined his vision for the team Tuesday in a letter he published in The Players’ Tribune on the day he assumed control of the franchise. Jeter began the letter recounting his first impression of Miami before turning his attention to the future.

“We’re going to develop a winning culture,” Jeter writes. “The way I see it, doing things the right way, over and over, leads to sustained success. I’m not just talking about wins and losses — winning games is very important to everyone — but also about developing a winning culture throughout the organization. …”

The Marlins have enjoyed just six winning seasons, including World Series wins in 1997 and 2003, in their 24-year history.

“We’re going to celebrate the culture and diversity of this community,” Jeter continues. “This is Miami’s team. We’re committed to celebrating what makes this community great. Over time, we want you to get to know us as an organization. More importantly, we want to get to know you.”

Marlins Park opened in 2012, but the Marlins have infamously struggled to draw large crowds to their stadium. Their average of just under 22,000 fans per game, according to ESPN, is among the worst in Major League Baseball over the last six seasons.

“We believe in the Marlins’ organization,” Jeter concludes. “The truth is, the purchase of the team has been a long process. It’s been draining at times. But we stuck with it because we believe in Miami, we believe in this organization and, with your help, we believe we will turn it around.

Jeter and businessman Bruce Sherman bought the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria for $1.2 billion. The price tag alone suggest they’re putting their money where their mouths are.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images