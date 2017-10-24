Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 1 Online

Dodger Stadium will be the host of baseball’s biggest stage Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will battle in Game 1 of the World Series. The Dodgers made quick work of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series, winning the series in five games, while the New York Yankees took the Astros to a Game 7 in the American League Championship Series.

It will be a matchup of star left-handers in Game 1, as Clayton Kershaw will toe the rubber for L.A., while Houston gives the ball to Dallas Keuchel.

Here’s how you can watch Dodgers vs. Astros online.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8:09 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images