George R.R. Martin Eviscerates Jets, Labels Fandom As ‘Unending Torment’

Being a New York Jets fan isn’t easy.

The Jets have failed to make the playoffs since 2010, and the franchise’s lone Super Bowl title came in 1968 when New York still was part of the American Football League.

The Jets are poised for another forgettable season in the 2017 campaign, but this comes as no surprise to one lifelong fan. George R.R. Martin, whose series of fantasy novels have been adapted into the hit TV show, “Game of Thrones,” eviscerated New York in a recent journal entry, describing life as a Jets fan as “unending torment.”

In the post, Martin sounded off on the Jets in wake of their last two frustrating losses. The popular novelist believes the Jets were robbed by “one of the worst calls in the history of the NFL” in their Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots, but also shamed the club for blowing a two-touchdown lead in a “total choke job.”

Martin also hasn’t been pleased with quarterback Josh McCown, whose late interception sealed New York’s fate in its defeat against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. Martin believes McCown is a “decent” signal-caller, but advises the Jets to give either Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg a shot to see what they can do.

The Jets are off to a surprising 3-4 start in a season many believed could be a winless one. While Gang Green was expected to be bad enough to have a shot at one of the top-tier quarterback prospects in next year’s draft, Martin believes his team will find a way to mess that up, too.

“They will keep on playing McCown, and win just enough games to make sure they don’t get a good QB prospect in the draft, thereby assuring us of another decade of mediocrity,” he writes.

“That’s the Jet Way.”

At this point, Martin probably is incapable of envisioning the Jets winning a Super Bowl, even in an epic fantasy.

