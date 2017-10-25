Dwight Freeney Agrees To One-Year Contract With Seahawks At Age 37

Dwight Freeney is back.

Freeney, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, is returning for a 16th NFL season at age 37. The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday night that they have agreed to a contract with the veteran defensive end, who worked out and took a physical for the team earlier in the day.

Freeney’s deal is for one year, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Freeney played in 15 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season, recording three sacks to bring his career total to 122.5. The 2002 first-round pick also spent time with the San Diego Chargers and Arizona Cardinals after spending his first 11 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Seahawks needed a defensive end and had an open roster spot after placing Cliff Avril on injured reserve with a neck/spine injury.

