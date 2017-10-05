Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Who We’re Buying, Selling For Charlotte Playoff Race

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are in full swing, and and some fantasy owners are along for the ride.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as the Round of 12 begins. Kyle Busch has won two consecutive races, and he’ll need another strong finish if he wants to put pressure on Martin Truex Jr., who currently leads the playoff standings.

Given what’s on the line this weekend, anything could happen at Charlotte, which could make life difficult for fantasy owners. But that’s where we come in.

Whether you need help picking an A-List driver who has a shot at winning or an up-and-coming C-List racer who could help steal you some points, we’ve got you covered for the first round of your NASCAR fantasy playoffs. Here are the drivers you should give seats to, and the ones you shouldn’t, for Saturday’s race at Charlotte:

Must pick: Martin Truex Jr.

At this point in the year, you need to start Truex if you still have starts available.

The Furniture Row Racing driver has finished in the top five in for of his last five starts at Charlotte. Furthermore, he has four wins this season on 1.5-mile ovals. Make sure he’s in your lineup.

Stay away: Ryan Blaney

Blaney has been iffy B-List start for much of the second half, and things might not get any better this weekend.

Sure, the Wood Brothers Racing driver has had his moments on 1.5-mile tracks this year, but he finished 24th at Charlotte earlier this season. Plus, he has an average finish of 26.2 in five races at the track. There are better B-List plays for this race..

If you’re out of starts for either Chase Elliott or Kyle Larson, then McMurray might be the next best B-List option.

Larson’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate has an average finish of 8.9 on 1.5-mile ovals this season, and has finished 12th or better in seven such races. McMurray likely won’t make it to victory lane, but he should bring you plenty of points.

Value pick: Erik Jones

A strong case can be made for Daniel Suarez, who’s finished in the top 12 in each of the first three playoff races.

Still, the best C-List play remains Jones, who’s finished in the top 12 in eight of his last nine races. The rookie phenom looked great at Charlotte earlier this season, and has looked strong on 1.5-mile tracks all year. Start him with confidence.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images