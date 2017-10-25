FOX’s James Murdoch Explains NFL TV Ratings Decline With Sensible Theory

Even James Murdoch knows too much of anything isn’t a good thing.

The FOX CEO offered an interesting theory behind the NFL’s television-ratings decline Wednesday at the Paley Center For Media, telling an assembled crowd the proliferation of games is a principal reason for the falling numbers, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell and Adweek’s Jason Lynch.

Fox CEO James Murdoch attributes decline in NFL ratings to the broadcasting of too many games. https://t.co/LluOdKSvO2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 25, 2017

Murdoch says the NFL ratings decline is due to the “proliferation” of games, esp on Thurs. “You’re asking a lot from customers.” #PaleyIC — Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) October 25, 2017

The NFL’s ratings were down around is 7.5 percent at the end of Week 6. Some have blamed players kneeling during the national anthem for viewers turning away, but a closer look at the trend reveals the reality of plummeting TV viewership across the board as a greater cause of the ratings decline than the NFL players’ protest movement.

Murdoch’s theory adds another layer to the explanation. The NFL is staging games on Monday nights, Thursday nights and all day Sunday, depending on the week. At some point, even the most ardent fans must stand, eat, do laundry or carry out other normal Sunday duties that don’t include watching football.

