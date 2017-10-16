Harvey Langi, Wife ‘Making Progress’ After Serious Car Crash, Bill Belichick Says

Bill Belichick gave another update Monday on the condition of New England Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi.

Langi and his wife, Cassidy, were involved in a car accident Friday night in Foxboro, Mass., that left both with serious injuries. The couple remains hospitalized and likely faces a long road to full recovery, Belichick shared during an interview with WEEI’s “Dale, Holley and Keefe.”

“We heard about it after it happened, and it obviously was a very unfortunate situation,” the Patriots coach said one day after his team defeated the New York Jets 24-17 at MetLife Stadium. “I think they are doing better. Serious, but not life-threatening. Probably will take a little time before either one of them are back to normal, but they both are making progress. Hopefully, (they) will be released soon from the hospital.”

Langi is in his first NFL season after signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He has appeared in one game thus far, making one tackle in New England’s Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.

If the Patriots believe the injuries Langi suffered in the crash will sideline him for the remainder of the season, they could place him on the non-football injury list, freeing up a roster spot to add another player. As of Monday afternoon, though, he remained on the 53-man roster.

