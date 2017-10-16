GM Executive Says Elon Musk ‘Full Of Crap,’ Refutes Tesla Autonomy Claims

Tesla’s Autopilot system arguably has caught more people’s attention since it debuted than any other automaker’s semi-autonomous driving system. But one General Motors executive apparently has an issue with claims that Elon Musk has made regarding Tesla Vision’s potential.

GM’s director of autonomous integration, Scott Miller, recently told Australian site Car Advice that Musk is “full of crap” for suggesting that Teslas built after October 2016 are fitted with hardware capable of fully autonomous driving.

Musk has said that Tesla Vision, the automaker’s second-generation hardware suite, can support full autonomy. Miller, however, suggests that a driving system needs to utilize LIDAR to achieve Level 5 autonomy, as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers.

“To be what an SAE Level 5 full autonomous system is, I don’t think he has the content to do that,” Miller said. “The level of technology and knowing what it takes to do the mission, to say you can be a full Level 5 with just cameras and radars, is not physically possible.”

After having beaten Tesla to the punch by releasing the Chevrolet Bolt, the first affordable long-range EV, GM recently outdid Musk’s firm on the self-driving front as well.

Cadillac introduced its new Super Cruise system on the 2018 CT6, and completed a coast-to-coast road trip using the feature in September. Super Cruise is the first semi-autonomous system of its kind as, unlike Autopilot, it allows the driver to remove their hands from the steering wheel while it’s engaged.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/OnInnovation