Heath Evans Makes Convincing Case To Replace Gus Malzahn As Auburn Coach

Heath Evans, like many Auburn fans and alumni, was disgusted with the Tigers’ performance against LSU on Saturday.
The former Auburn fullback, though, seems to be directing much of his frustration at one person in particular: head coach Gus Malzahn.
No. 10 Auburn got up 20-0 in the second quarter against LSU, but eventually collapsed and fell 27-23 in Baton Rouge, La. Not helping matters was Malzahn, who made a puzzling decision to go for it on fourth down with over two minutes left in the game, his team trailing and deep in their own territory. He also didn’t throw a challenge flag when the LSU timekeeper failed to stop the clock on Auburn’s final drive.
After the game, Evans submitted a seven-point plan for why he should be Auburn’s next head coach.
Honestly, he makes some good points.
While Evans replacing Malzahn might be the best thing for War Eagle, we’d be a bit disappointed. The former New England Patriot has proven to be one of the most entertaining and transparent NFL analysts around.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
