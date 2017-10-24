Here’s (Probably) Why Markelle Fultz Has Ugly Free Throw Shooting Form

Markelle Fultz apparently doesn’t have the yips or a strange hankering to shoot free throws like a weirdo. Instead, he’s dealing with a more serious issue.

Fultz’s agent, Raymond Brothers, told ESPN on Tuesday that the Philadelphia 76ers rookie had fluid drained from his right shoulder and is planning to visit a specialist soon.

Perhaps this would explain why the 19-year-old, who was the top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has been using an awkward free throw shooting motion this season while not looking like his usual self.

“He literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball,” Brothers told ESPN. “He decided to try and fight through the pain to help the team. He has a great attitude. We are committed to finding a solution to get Markelle back to 100 percent.”

Fultz's free throw shooting troubles continue… pic.twitter.com/kb6QjPUihz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2017

Fultz had the fluid drained before the start of the regular season, according to Brothers, and it clearly has impacted the young point guard. He’s averaging just 6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19 minutes per game for the Sixers, who won their first game Monday night to improve to 1-3, and has relied almost exclusively on driving to the basket rather than developing his mid-range game. Fultz is shooting 33 percent (9-for-27) from the floor and 50 percent (6-for-12) from the free throw line.

“From a basketball perspective, it’s been encouraging to see that Markelle can get any shot he wants during the games, but he has been unable to shoot the ball,” Brothers told ESPN.

It’s unclear at this point whether Fultz will miss any time, as league sources told ESPN that no such decision has been made. He’s obviously a big part of Philadelphia’s future, though, so the Sixers would be wise to take a cautious approach despite their desire to win now and start making good on “The Process” that fans have long been encouraged to trust.

The Sixers drafted Fultz with the top pick in June after acquiring the selection from the Boston Celtics in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick and a future first rounder. The Celtics drafted Jayson Tatum at No. 3, with Lonzo Ball going to the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images