NBA Rumors: Knicks Reject Suns’ ‘Ridiculous’ Eric Bledsoe Trade Demands

The Phoenix Suns are learning how much other NBA teams value Eric Bledsoe.

The New York Knicks rejected Phoenix’s trade demands for the Suns point guard, The New York Post’s Marc Berman reported Tuesday. Phoenix wants a package which includes Frank Ntilikina and Willy Hernangomez in return for Bledsoe, but New York dismissed the Suns’ request as “ridiculous,” according to Berman.

Phoenix reportedly is shopping Bledsoe around the NBA after he revealed Sunday he no longer wants to play for the team. General manager Ryan McDonough sent Bledsoe home Monday prior to the Suns’ game against the Sacramento Kings, as the Suns attempt to trade the disgruntled 27-year-old.

The Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks reportedly have shown early interest to acquire Bledsoe. If the Suns intended to start a bidding war between Milwaukee and New York, they might want to abandon that plan.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images