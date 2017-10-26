Boston’s New Overwatch League Team Reveals Its Young, Diverse Roster

New England’s newest professional sports team is quite the melting pot.

The Overwatch League on Wednesday officially revealed the Boston Uprising, one of 12 teams that will compete in the “Overwatch” esports league. And on Thursday, the Uprising — who are owned by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft — unveiled their initial roster.

Check out the Uprising in the video below:

So, that’s three South Koreans, two Americans, one Russian, one Dane and one Canadian — none of whom are older than 20 years old. Talk about young and diverse.

Oh, and the minimum salary for Overwatch League players is $50,000.

The Overwatch League gets underway with preseason play in December. The regular season arrives in January, runs through June and culminates in a playoffs and finals that are scheduled to take place in July.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Uprising