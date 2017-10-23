Here’s What Gordon Hayward Asked Brad Stevens For After His Surgery

Gordon Hayward might already be putting shots up less than a week after his surgery.

The Boston Celtics star forward underwent surgery to repair his dislocated ankle and fractured tibia last Wednesday, and while the C’s were on the road, head coach Brad Stevens reached out to Hayward to ask if he needed anything.

His answer: a basketball.

While Celtics were on road, Brad Stevens asked Gordon Hayward if he needed anything. GH asked for basketball and Brad’s wife dropped one off — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) October 23, 2017

Perhaps Hayward already is practicing form shooting from a chair, as Paul George did when he suffered his traumatic leg injury.

Either way, it’s good to see Hayward is chomping at the bit to get back to the game anyway that he can.

Thumbnail photo via John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports Images